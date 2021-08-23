Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 522,511 shares of company stock worth $74,569,260 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.87. The company had a trading volume of 148,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,631. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

