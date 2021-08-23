Kingfisher Capital LLC Grows Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 128.0% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 141,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $47,591,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,798 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,887,000 after buying an additional 48,136 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $981,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.18. The stock had a trading volume of 152,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,207. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.52.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

