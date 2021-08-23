FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

FORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

FormFactor stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,186. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

