Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $29.41 Average PT from Analysts

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.41.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.57. 504,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,850,755. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $26,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

