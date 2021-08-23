Brokerages Set American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) PT at $294.00

Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus upped their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.01. 37,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,192. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.94. The company has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $291.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,246 shares of company stock worth $2,301,156 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 8.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $8,954,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 43.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in American Tower by 9.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 27.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

