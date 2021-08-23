Pundi X (NPXS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $858.99 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00057822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00051124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.44 or 0.00827089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00103125 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

