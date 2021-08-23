GenesisX (XGS) Price Tops $0.0059

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $70,002.33 and $493.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GenesisX has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,832,141 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

