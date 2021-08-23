Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $56.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $256,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,564,000 shares of company stock worth $96,195,330. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
LUNG traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.17.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pulmonx Company Profile
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
