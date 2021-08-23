Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.98 Million

Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will announce sales of $104.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.27 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $65.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $441.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $421.20 million to $461.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $613.90 million, with estimates ranging from $583.68 million to $683.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,179,396. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.73. 31,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

