$217.80 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report sales of $217.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.84 million. Groupon reported sales of $304.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $987.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $982.61 million to $992.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $958.12 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,522 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 81,488 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth $1,196,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth $367,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Groupon by 24.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,100 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 103,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Groupon stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.27. 40,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.77 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40. Groupon has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $64.69.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

