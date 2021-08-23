Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires Shares of 41,243 Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,697.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $109.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.68.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.