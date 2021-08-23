First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,375 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $150,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,605. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

