Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $5.99 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,892 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,399,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,394,000 after purchasing an additional 229,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.76. 35,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,159. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

