Collective (CO2) 1-Day Volume Reaches $286,779.00

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Collective has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Collective has a total market capitalization of $344,690.32 and approximately $286,779.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collective coin can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002670 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00051220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.96 or 0.00827709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00103256 BTC.

Collective Profile

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

