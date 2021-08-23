Step Finance (STEP) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001178 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $11.20 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00130914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00162172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,187.42 or 0.99795545 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.39 or 0.01015234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.47 or 0.06710465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

