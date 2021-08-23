ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Trading 41.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for about $4.68 or 0.00009505 BTC on major exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $228.31 million and $14.15 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 41.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00130914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00162172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,187.42 or 0.99795545 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.39 or 0.01015234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.47 or 0.06710465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 48,829,865 coins and its circulating supply is 48,732,468 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

