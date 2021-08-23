Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $420.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $456.59. 81,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,433. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $460.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $416.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.