Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Lifted by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 89.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $222.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.64. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

