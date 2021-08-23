Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 7,621 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.3% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

ABBV traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.91. The company had a trading volume of 136,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,021. The company has a market cap of $211.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

