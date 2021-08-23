The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $144.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $354.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.66.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $1,255,464.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,511 shares of company stock worth $74,569,260 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.