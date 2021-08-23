Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $6,926,134. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $8.92 on Wednesday, hitting $228.60. 35,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,941. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

