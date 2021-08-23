Lokken Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $5.73 on Monday, hitting $373.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,662,848. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $369.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

