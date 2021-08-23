Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Gentex reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

GNTX traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. 31,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. Gentex has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Gentex by 51.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 597,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after buying an additional 203,560 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gentex by 26.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 129,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 27,361 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gentex by 9.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,084,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,062,000 after purchasing an additional 255,878 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at $1,909,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

