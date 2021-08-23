tru Independence LLC Takes Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of NXTG stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $78.01. 47 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,168. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.47.

