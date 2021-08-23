King DAG Market Cap Reaches $18.39 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges. King DAG has a total market cap of $18.39 million and $96,998.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00015599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00051432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.60 or 0.00830160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00103387 BTC.

About King DAG

KDAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KDAGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.