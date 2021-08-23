tru Independence LLC Increases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

tru Independence LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.54. The company had a trading volume of 229,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,669. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

