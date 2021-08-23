$539.21 Million in Sales Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report sales of $539.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $548.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $533.00 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $75.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 609.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.81) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HA. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. 25,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,089. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18.

In other Hawaiian news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,450. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

