Sumokoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.11 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0765 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $76,398.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.44 or 0.00645863 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000743 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUMOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.