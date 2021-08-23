tru Independence LLC Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 82,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 51,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.59. 2,809,454 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.12. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.