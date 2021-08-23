Pinkcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,669.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $13,669.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.92 or 0.00554121 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003316 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.74 or 0.01164460 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 455,409,124 coins and its circulating supply is 430,148,688 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PINKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.