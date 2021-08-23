Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) rose 15.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.06 and last traded at $33.02. Approximately 6,957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 140,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

BCYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $845.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $62,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,379. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

