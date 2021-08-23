JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Cut by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 776,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,862,000 after purchasing an additional 82,835 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 141,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,306,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,773,000 after purchasing an additional 85,007 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 87,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.60. 221,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,057,907. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $467.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

