5,882 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Acquired by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Chemours by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in The Chemours by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Chemours by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,005 shares of company stock worth $1,638,024. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CC stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.58. 22,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,421. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.10. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. Equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

