tru Independence LLC Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

tru Independence LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 2.0% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.18. 1,224,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,785,916. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

