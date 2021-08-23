tru Independence LLC Raises Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 87,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.29. 22,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

