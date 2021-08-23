Brokerages Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.20. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 5.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.57. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $72.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

