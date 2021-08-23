Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 15,673 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,673 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PepsiCo by 162.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,520 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 731.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,847,000 after buying an additional 3,183,227 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 80.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after buying an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after buying an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

