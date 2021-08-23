Insureum Hits Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, Insureum has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Insureum has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $351,686.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00051700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.99 or 0.00829099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00103540 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

ISR is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

