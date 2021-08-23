MintMe.com Coin Price Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 26.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $457,711.22 and approximately $564.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,328.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.05 or 0.06734504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $666.65 or 0.01351438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.71 or 0.00376481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.00136580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.49 or 0.00641585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.06 or 0.00338671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00330319 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

