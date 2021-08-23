Phantasma (SOUL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $617,226.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $29.30 million and $617,226.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000583 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,890,516 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

