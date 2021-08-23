Zacks: Analysts Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Announce $3.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce earnings per share of $3.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.88 and the lowest is $3.06. M&T Bank posted earnings per share of $2.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $14.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,533,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after purchasing an additional 676,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after buying an additional 472,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at about $34,948,235,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTB traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.10. 9,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

