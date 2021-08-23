Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Sealed Air reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 42.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after acquiring an additional 731,840 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 60.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after buying an additional 702,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 652,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

SEE stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,858. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.