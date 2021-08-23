Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 4,400 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 442,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,773 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 346,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 246,145 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at about $3,640,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,759,000 after buying an additional 150,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

MNR traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,083. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

