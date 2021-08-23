Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,209 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 12,216.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $120,866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $814,385,000 after acquiring an additional 698,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $131,370,000 after acquiring an additional 664,240 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.74. The stock had a trading volume of 101,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,923. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.97. The company has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

