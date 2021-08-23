Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $897,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,916 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 546,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,015,411. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

