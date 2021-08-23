Lokken Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Target by 375.5% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 237.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 32,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Target by 0.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,687,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $253.12. The company had a trading volume of 179,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $125.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.37. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $143.38 and a 12 month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

