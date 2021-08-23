UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,844 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $427.38. The company had a trading volume of 62,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,688. The firm has a market cap of $402.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $431.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.27.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.