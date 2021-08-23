Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 140.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,951,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,935,000 after buying an additional 1,139,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,699,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 231,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 51,171 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 131.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.45. 14,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,595. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 1.88. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,772 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,766 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.