Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 9.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,337,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,009,000 after acquiring an additional 52,962 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $18.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $584.88. 63,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $621.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

