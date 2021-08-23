Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Shares of RMT stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.